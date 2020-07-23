ENG vs WI | Hope to partner with Stuart Broad in decider, states James Anderson

James Anderson has stated that he hopes to partner with Stuart Broad, with whom he shares more than 1000 wickets for England, in the 3rd Test at Old Trafford. The two legendary pacers last represented England together in a Test match during England’s tour of South Africa in January.

With 587 Test wickets, right-arm pacer James Anderson is the greatest bowler England has ever produced. Next in the list is the 34-year-old Stuart Broad, who produced a couple of breathtaking spells in the 2nd Test in Manchester, with 491 Test scalps to his name. However, the two haven’t played a Test match together since the 2nd Test, in Cape Town, of England’s tour of South Africa in January.

Coming to the ongoing series between England and West Indies, which marked the resumption of cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Anderson and Broad have played one game each. While Broad was left out in Southampton, Anderson was rested ahead of the 2nd Test. However, Anderson hopes to partner with Broad in the decider Test of the series, starting on Friday, which is currently levelled at 1-1.

"I presume the best three players will play but it's going to be a difficult decision for Joe and Chris and there will be some disappointed guys. Our [with Broad] record together speaks for itself and I'd really like to think that if we are both fit and England are picking their best bowling attack then we'd both be in that. It's a good position to be in because it shows we have strength in depth," Anderson said at a news conference on Wednesday.

After losing the Southampton Test, by 4 wickets, England bounced back in the 2nd Test with Ben Stokes producing another magnificent performance. Broad, too, made significant contributions with his six wickets. Anderson admitted that there’s strain on the bowlers from the previous test but he is confident that England will step into the 3rd Test all fresh.

"There is a bit of stiffness with the bowlers but that's inevitable. It's about being smart with the practice now and going into Friday really fresh. We have a great opportunity to win the series and we want to kick on from last Test's win. If we keep looking to improve I'm sure we'll put in another good performance this week," he added.