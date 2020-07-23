Disappointed to have not played for Pakistan, admits Imran Tahir

Veteran South Africa leg-spinner Imran Tahir, who was born in Lahore and spent a chunk of his career playing in Pakistan, admitted that he was disappointed to not have played an international game for his country of birth. Tahir, 41, has played a total of 165 international games for South Africa.

After making his first-class debut with Lahore back in the 1996/97 season, leg-spinner Imran Tahir, born in Lahore, Punjab, spent the first decade of his career toiling hard on the Pakistan domestic circuit. The leg-spinner’s exceptional performances saw him receive call-ups for the Pakistan U19 side and the Pakistan A side, but, unfortunately, Tahir never received the coveted national team call-up that he was longing for.

Thus almost after a decade of toiling hard in Pakistan, the leggie decided to move to South Africa and became a resident of the country, after marrying his now-wife Sumayya Dildar, a South African, after which he became eligible to play for the Proteas in 2009.

Tahir eventually made his South Africa debut in 2011, at the age of 32, remarkably in the 2011 World Cup, and has since enjoyed an extremely successful career with the Proteas, but in an interview with Geo Super, the veteran admitted that he has his regrets of not having played a single international game for his country of birth.

“I used to play cricket in Lahore and it played a major role in where I am. I played most of my cricket in Pakistan but did not get a chance here, for which I am disappointed,” Tahir told Geo Super, reported Times of India.

After making his South Africa ODI debut in 2011, Tahir quickly moved up the ranks and made his Test debut in the same year, after which he became an all-format player in 2013, after making his T20I debut. Now the highest wicket-taking spinner for South Africa in the country’s ODI history, Tahir credited his wife, Sumayya Dildar, for making it possible to realize his dream of playing international cricket.

“It was hard leaving Pakistan but God blessed me and most of the credit for playing for South Africa goes to my wife,” the 41-year-old said.

Now 41 years old, Tahir has not been a part of the South African T20I set-up since the 2019 World Cup, despite him only announcing his retirement from the ODI format. With the 2020 World T20 postponed to next year, it remains to be seen if the veteran will stick around for the tournament, as he would be 42 by the time the competition commences.