Ben Stokes in the same league as Sobers, Kapil Dev and Botham, believes David Lloyd

Renowned commentator David Lloyd believes that Ben Stokes, who recently became the world’s number one ranked all-rounder, is in the same league as the likes of Kapil Dev, Gary Sobers and Ian Botham. Lloyd further opined that Ganguly was the catalyst to India becoming a superpower in world cricket.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, over the past few months, has been creating a ripple in the world of cricket through his performances and with every passing match, has further been stamping his claim to be considered as one of the all-time greats. Earlier this month, during the first Test versus the Windies, Stokes became the second-fastest all-rounder in the history of the game, behind Sir Gary Sobers, to complete the double of 150 Test wickets and 4000 Test runs and earlier this week, the 29-year-old finally attained the Number one position in the all-rounder’s ranking that’d been held by his Windies counterpart Jason Holder for over a year.

Stokes’ lion-hearted attitude and his impeccable impact with both bat and ball has seen him earn plaudits from all over the world and now, one of England’s own, David Lloyd a.ka. ‘Bumble’, has heaped praise on the all-rounder. Bumble is of the opinion that Stokes, as an all-rounder, is in the same league as the likes of Kapil Dev, Ian Botham and Gary Sobers.

"He's a really fine cricketer and in that all-round category of the greats, from England point of view, Botham, Flintoff, Kapil Dev in India and all-time Windies great Gary Sobers. He has cemented himself in that place,” Lloyd said on Sony Ten ‘Pit Stop’, reported News18.

On the same chat show, Lloyd, a former English Test cricketer who is now a renowned commentator, discussed a variety of topics, with one being the rise of India as a force to be reckoned with. Lloyd noted Sourav Ganguly transformed Indian cricket as a whole when he took charge of the side in 2000 and even pointed out India’s fine performance in the 2003/04 Border Gavaskar Trophy on bouncy Australian wickets to support his argument. The 73-year-old attested that Ganguly was the catalyst to India becoming a superpower in international cricket.

"I'm a massive fan of Ganguly by the way. I think Sourav Ganguly gave the team a real steel that we will not be dictated by quick bowlers because we're going to find some of our own players," Bumble said of Ganguly.

"It was always a suggestion that India, away from home, don't like the bouncing ball. Ganguly went to Australia fully prepared for the bouncing ball. Of course, India in India, it is unbelievably difficult. But you always felt that India away from home that you've got every chance. Ganguly was the catalyst. Ganguly, and there was the duo of Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

"...Now if you're bringing a quality spinner and you've got a couple of pacemen, you're in business, not only in India, you're in business worldwide. And I think Ganguly has been a massive influence on Indian cricket. I think he's been the catalyst for Indian cricket to be a worldwide force.”

Along the same lines, Bumble noted that Kohli was a great leader who always led from the front by example.

"Apart from his (Kohli) greatness as a player he is a great leader. He's a fighter and he fears nothing. That is so important. He fears nothing. I think my own view about Kohli is that he is there to win matches. He's not there to accumulate runs for himself, he is there to win matches and 'I will lead by example because I'm the best'," Lloyd said.