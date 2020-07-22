Yet to take a decision on IPL 2020 participation, reveals Trent Boult

After UAE was finalised as the venue for IPL 2020, Trent Boult has admitted that he will only take a decision on his participation in the IPL after talking to the ‘right’ people, including his family. However, Boult revealed that it is going to be a while before the crowds are back for cricket.

Whilst a decision on IPL has been taken by the BCCI, it is still not yet cleared by the Indian government owing to the travel restrictions in play. On top of that, it would involve cricketers to travel across the world to participate in the competition, with the threat of COVID-19 still heavy in some countries. Mumbai Indians’ newest addition to the family, Trent Boult admitted that he is yet to make his final decision on participating in the 2020 edition of the IPL. The Kiwi pacer also added that he will talk to the ‘right’ people before making the vital decision.

“I’ll talk to the right people and then make that decision on what’s best for me, best for my cricket and obviously what’s best for my young family...there’s obviously a couple of other New Zealanders involved in that tournament - but it’s just going to have to be one of those ‘time will tell’ kind of things,” Boult was quoted as saying by new Zealand portal One News.

Boult is one of the six Kiwi players in the league, with Jimmy Neesham, Lockie Ferguson, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner and Mitchell McClenaghan. The experienced pacer also revealed how there are several news outlets who are reporting varying news about the tournament. However, even if the IPL is scheduled to be played in the UAE, it is still unclear whether the government would allow spectators at the event in the presence of COVID-19’s threat.

“I want to be out there playing and doing the things that I know how to do ...but it still looks like it’s going to be a wee while before crowds are screaming at us and being right behind us but I can’t wait as it’s been a long time between overs - no-one wants to be stuck inside a tent in the middle of winter training,” Boult added.