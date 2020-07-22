Will not have any objection if Ganguly is allowed to continue as BCCI President, admits Aditya Verma

Today at 10:32 AM
Aditya Verma, admitting that Sourav Ganguly is the ‘best’ man to lead the BCCI, revealed that CAB will not have any objection if the former skipper continues as BCCI’s president. However, a hearing will decide Ganguly and Jay Shah’s future in the Indian board after completing their quota.
According to the BCCI’s new constitution, a cooling off-period is mandatory for all the office-bearer who have completed six years of service in either a state association or the Board. Prior to his presidential reign at the BCCI, Sourav Ganguly served a position in the Cricket Association of Bengal while Jay Shah was a joint secretary in the Gujarat Cricket Association.
Both of them have almost cumulatively surpassed the six-year mark, with Ganguly’s six-year period coming to an end following this month, on July 27 while Shah has already completed it on May 7. And according to the constitution, both of them would have to spend a three-year cooling period where they will not be allowed to hold any position in Indian cricket. A two-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde would hear the plea on Wednesday.
However, the Cricket Association of Bihar’s secretary Aditya Verma revealed that his lawyers won’t oppose a cooling-period waiver for the BCCI president Ganguly. The apex court is set to hear on Wednesday, with an impending decision on BCCI’s plea to modify its constitution, which would allow the duo of Ganguly and Shah to continue.
Verma also opined that four out of Ganguly's nine months of administration were lost due to COVID-19 and an extended period would only help the board implement new plans and policies.
“I have always maintained that Sourav Ganguly is the best man to lead BCCI. I believe Dada and Jay Shah should get a full term to again stabilise BCCI. Therefore, on behalf of CAB, I will not have an objection if Dada is allowed to continue as BCCI president. Out of his nine months, four months have already been lost due to coronavirus and any administrator needs time to implement plans and policies,” he added.
