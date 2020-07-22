Supreme Court to hear BCCI’s appeal for position extension after two weeks

Today at 4:07 PM
The Supreme Court of India has extended the time frame for Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah by another couple of weeks, extending the hearing on the issue for the time being. The Bench, which was slated to hear the case today, was led by the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao.
On April 21, the BCCI had proposed a few amendments in the constitution and filed a civil appeal to be approved by the Supreme Court. The appeal’s major point was about increasing the eligibility criteria for the president and secretary to serve in their positions for two consecutive terms before taking a cooling-off period to allow both Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah to continue in their respective positions as the BCCI president and secretary respectively.
Sportstar reported that the court agreed to hear the plea after two weeks, enabling the duo to continue to hold on to their posts. Ganguly and Shah assumed the BCCI office last October and within a couple of weeks, the board started an effort to dilute the apex court-directed administrative reforms. The amendments were unanimously approved by the state associations that comprise the BCCI general body.
Going by the current rulebook, Shah, who served as the Gujarat Cricket Association joint secretary before assuming the secretary position the BCCI, should have demitted office at the end of June to serve a three-year cooling-off period and Ganguly should do the same in the next week.
