Reports | BCCI still unsure about three-match series against South Africa in UAE

Whilst broadcasters Star Sports want a three-match series between India and South Africa, reports suggested that BCCI are yet to take a decision on the ‘potential’ series. The major concern, according to a board official, is would the board rush the players into a series this early without camps.

Following the announcement of IPL potentially being hosted in UAE over the next two months, it has lead to reports about a three-match series against South Africa acting as a warmup. Whilst it was reported that the bilateral event could serve as a warmup before the marquee T20 event in the Middle East.

According to a TOI source, whilst there is a potential series on the line, those in tracking developments have concerns over players’ safety and fitness. Moreso, with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy scheduled in November Down Under, the question comes in as whether the board officials would risk its players for an intense three-month period before the event Down Under.

"The question is, will BCCI allow? Indian team hasn't played any cricket since March and is required to play a two-month long IPL followed by two months in Australia, which is a demanding tour. Why would you risk fitness when they've not even stepped on the ground for so long, especially when BCCI president says he expects Virat Kohli to win in Australia. If you want them to do well, then given them time to recover from this four-month isolation," say those tracking developments, reported TOI.

However, elsewhere broadcasters Star Sports want the bilateral series between the two sides to materialise as they are seeking a potential deal over Cricket South Africa’s home rights. The sources questioned whether the board would rush its players into a series so early without any proper camp and training. Potentially, that could lead to a lot of injuries, which thereby could have a negative effect on the marquee event. Potentially, the series has the ability to boost up Star's revenue during the dry market period.

"If BCCI gives a go-ahead to the series, it's a win-win for Star. The only question is will the Board rush its players into a series so early after such a long break? Ideally, the team would have required a one-month camp to get back to full fitness, which was the earlier plan," sources say.