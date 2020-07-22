Reports | BCCI offers Star Sports to choose between India-SA series and longer IPL

Today at 1:04 PM
The BCCI has asked Star India to choose from the two options of broadcasting an India-South Africa series in the UAE or a longer Indian Premier League to reduce the afternoon matches. Reportedly, the value of SA's bilateral rights can be seen at 30% of BCCI's rights value for bilateral cricket.
Ever since the decision to take the Indian Premier League to the UAE has been taken, there have been multiple reports claiming that host broadcaster Star India is on the same page, for the BCCI’s exclusion of the Diwali weekend for the play-offs. Considering the cold market in India for advertisements, a Diwali weekend would have bolstered the TV advertisements but the Quarantine arrangements for the Australia series meant, it is virtually impossible.
However, to cater to the demands of Star India, the BCCI has proposed the idea of an India-South Africa series in the UAE just ahead of the IPL or preponing the tournament for a year. That would mean lesser afternoon games, helping the broadcasters' demands. Times of India reported that the BCCI is actively discussing the idea.
“The board is all set to allow following things: A) An early start to evening matches, possibly slated to begin at 7.30 pm IST; B) Advancing IPL by a week and beginning the tournament on September 19 instead of 26; C) A possible three-match white ball series versus South Africa in UAE; D) Combination of B+C - provided there is consensus within the BCCI,” ToI reported.
"They want to avoid the 4 pm matches, right? So, this option is available to them, to advance the start by a week. They should take it. If Star is so keen on an extended window for IPL - right now, 60 matches in 44 days - they should make an official request for a week's advancement, no?," sources say.
However, there is a risk factor too. If the South Africa series takes place, India will have to be in the UAE from mid-August. As they will directly tour Australia from the Emirates and play a longer series, there is a little chance that the national players would be able to return to the homeland before mid-January. However, the consensus regarding extending the event as simple as the broadcaster wants a longer IPL to reduce the afternoon matches. If that comes to a pass, as ToI reported, there would be an early start to the IPL match timings, possibly at 7.30 pm IST.
