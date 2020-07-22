Reports | BCCI offers Star Sports to choose between India-SA series and longer IPL

However, there is a risk factor too. If the South Africa series takes place, India will have to be in the UAE from mid-August. As they will directly tour Australia from the Emirates and play a longer series, there is a little chance that the national players would be able to return to the homeland before mid-January. However, the consensus regarding extending the event as simple as the broadcaster wants a longer IPL to reduce the afternoon matches. If that comes to a pass, as ToI reported, there would be an early start to the IPL match timings, possibly at 7.30 pm IST.