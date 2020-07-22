Lots of details to come through before any final decisions will be made for IPL, feels Kane Williamson

Kane Willaimson has stated that the IPL franchises might be chalking out the details of all feasibility before talking to the players with full certainty. He has also added that the IPL must be looking at the full safety of the players so as to ensure the league goes ahead without much disruption.

After a long uncertainty, the BCCI are plotting the return of cricket to the TV screen with the Indian Premier League, that stands officially postponed for as long as four months now. With the UAE set to be the venue for the 13th edition, there has been a lot of positivity but the vast challenge of assembling the players from all corners of the world remains. Kane Williamson, who will don the SRH jersey as usual after relinquishing the captain armband to David Warner, is positive too, but he understands the precarious position the board and organisers have found themselves in.

"Considering what it actually looks like, where it is and all the details that come with it, to play in the IPL is always an amazing thing so, absolutely, it will be great to play in it and be a part of it. But there's a lot of details to come through before any final decisions will be made. It will be nice to know more," Williamson said, reported PTI.

"[There is] nothing concrete, with the postponement [of the T20 World Cup] announced only a day or two ago, no doubt there's a lot of organising that needs to be done or any sort of decision is made, and I guess they are wanting to make sure that things are planned before speaking to players with any certainty.

"Like a lot of things, even with the season ahead, there's a lot of speculation and hope for a lot of cricket, much like there's hope for the IPL to go ahead. But at this point in time, it's sort of coming back after a break, easing back into cricket and hoping that these things will happen."

New Zealand, which declared itself virus-free a few weeks ago and even though a few positive cases have come to the fore since then, the community transmission has largely been curbed. But Williamson stated that it matters for a little given the world has entirely been taken on their haunches due to the pandemic. But he hopes the IPL organisers would be keen to have their game sorted as far as the safety of the players is concerned.

"It's such an incredible time and has to consider these things. Nobody would have thought in their life that you would have to think like this and those things do run through your mind. Everybody perhaps has a slightly different view and perspective on it depending on their situation and their own ideas but from my perspective, if the safety was ensured - I know as a country it's been incredible the way we've been able to handle it but we're a small part of the world and to a large extent, we're all in it together."

"You certainly want to see it improve so much worldwide and it's so much more of a challenge with countries that have huge populations but in terms of the IPL as an isolated event, they're looking at the best options to host it in a safe place where people can be quarantined much like you're seeing with other sports around the world. Like I said, there's a lot of planning still to be done to make sure that happens and we only know what we know and that's no different from what you're hearing."