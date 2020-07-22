Forwarded my complaints to ECB after being racially abused, admits Jofra Archer

After being left out of the second Test for breaching protocols, Jofra Archer has admitted that he received a host of racist comments, which he has forwarded to ECB for further action. Alongside, the pacer has also revealed how he has been mentally impacted with widespread criticism over his action.

Following his breach of the COVID-19 protocols, the 25-year-old Jofra Archer was dealt with a fine and warning before the second Test at Old Trafford. However, away from the sport, Archer had to deal with some of the most staggering abuses for his action, including multiple racist taunts and messages on social media.

Rightly so, Archer revealed that he has forwarded all the racist complaints to the England and Wales Cricket (ECB) for taking the right action. On top of that, the pacer described how his life has become a living hell, including torrid times after his mistake before the second Test in Manchester.

"Some of the abuse I have taken over the past few days on Instagram has been racist and I have decided that enough is enough," he wrote in his column in the Daily Mail on Wednesday.

"Since Wilfried Zaha, the Crystal Palace footballer, was abused by a 12-year-old online I drew a line and I will not allow anything to pass, so I have forwarded on my complaints to the ECB and that will go through the correct process."

After that, the pacer also admitted that the whole spectacle made him feel uneasy, including affecting him on a mental note. The Barbados-born cricketer also went on to appreciate that Ben Stokes was always there, as a point of constant contact with the pacer following the incident, including providing his support for him.

Stokes earlier came out during the second Test with a statement that the whole team would be backing Archer and giving him support. However, from a personal point of view, Archer stated that he needs to be 100% fit mentally before he could throw himself into action for the series decider.

"The whole spectacle made me feel uneasy. I know what I did was an error of judgement and I have suffered the consequences of that. I haven't committed a crime and I want to start feeling myself again.

"I spoke briefly to the doctor about how I'm feeling and also to Ben Stokes on Monday night. Ben tried to advise me on how to deal with being in the spotlight of international sport. He vowed to back me and support me. Now, I need to be 100 percent mentally right so that I can throw myself into my cricket this week," Archer added.