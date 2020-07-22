Chris of ‘all’ trades, Woakes of none

Following England’s match-winning performance at Old Trafford, two distinct names garnered all the notice - Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes. While Stokes did it all possible, be it his slow and stubborn performance in the first or his rapid T20-like innings in the second but what about Woakes?

Well, the 31-year-old from Birmingham was not too far behind Stokes, with his performance in Manchester earning him plaudits and even helping him enter an elite club. Whilst not having the build of Andrew Flintoff or the charismatic presence like Ben Stokes, the Warwickshire cricketer has slowly gone about his business. So much so, he is still considered as one of the ‘underrated’ all-rounders in World cricket despite having been a blooming presence in the England setup, for almost seven years now.

Yet on the same length as Captain Rogers, he has entered into the elite club, becoming the third-fastest English cricketer to claim 100 wickets alongside 1000+ runs in 34 Tests. But after watching Woakes so closely on clueless bowling days, the first impression would be why should he be picked in the playing XI. His weakness might go unnoticed, owing to his performance on home soil, where he averages nearly as much with the ball as Jack Leach averages with his bat. However, when it comes to a chop and change his name is the first on the list and again rightly so.

A dodgy knee alongside a pathetic average away from home are some of the accolades that he carries unknowingly with him. The English management also has put out a clear voice that this team is built in vision to succeed Down under for the 2021 Ashes. Ahead of the first Test that is why Jofra Archer was paired with Mark Wood in an experiment that was a result of the vision that they built for the 2021 season, paired alongside James Anderson. Another learning lesson from the selection strategy employed by the English management, clearly stated by Stuart Broad himself is that Broad-Anderson partnership is going to be like Xavi-Iniesta during their last year together.

At home, without a doubt, the right-arm seamer is Captain Roger, as his name suggests through his amazing display over the course of the last year. Whilst he only picked six wickets in his first two years in familiar conditions, it was only later in 2016 when he sparked a real critics’ interest over his bowling. Since then, he has turned himself and his career around, cementing his place in the national team with his sheer consistency, not just limited to his bowling. His average of 23.85 last year does not, however, have the ring to it, partly because of his inconsistency against Australia, the team that England will face for their toughest task next year.

After making it crystal clear that the vision is 2021 Australia, England continued to do an ‘English Job’ by putting him back into the mix. In the 2017 Ashes which was played in Australia, the all-rounder’s uncharacteristic self was vandalised, with a bowling average of 49.50. In all the four venues, the 31-year-old had nothing to offer different, with a result that was so indifferent. Different conditions, different venues and of course, the change in the make of the ball all led to a condescending performance or display from him and his weakness was rightly visible in front of the selector's naked eyes. So picking him at home was doubt a no-brainer but what if he succeeds in the series, that would then become a headache for the management? On the back of his performance in England?

The Three Lions’ selection has been pretty much a well-written history, with documents available in museums around the world and its present, on every other English daily. Exactly at this point, Chris Woakes staggering numbers at home comes crashing down, his form in away conditions take the precedence not just because he is worse but since there are clearly better options available at their disposal.

On the batting front, after the inclusion of a host of new names at the top of the order in lieu with Dom Sibley and Rory Burns, England have a steady top order. In the middle-order, Ben Stokes is more than enough with his world-class exploits, such has been the sheer dominance of the all-rounder who has a dangerous bouncer under his sleeves. With Sam Curran too more than capable with his willow, England already have a host of options on the batting front, where Woakes has always got the upper hand. Going into a country like Australia, where conditions only offer something for the pacers predominantly, England cannot afford to have three all-rounders in the same playing XI as they did at Old Trafford.

If it boils down to a competition between Woakes and Sam Curran, it is evident that the Three Lions would prefer to go with the youngster, who offers more variety on the combination front for the management. The all-rounder, incidentally also was not the first name on the list for the Old Trafford Test and was only picked because the management’s hands were tied up with Jofra Archer’s selection unavailability. Ahead of the third Test, it has caused the host a lot of confusion, with skipper Joe Root still unsure of their team for the decider in Manchester. In hindsight, this was just the trailer of the things or you could call the wave that is about to ride over them, putting them underwater for too long.

In Australia, easily without the slightest of flinches, the visitors would pick Mark Wood, Jofra Archer and even Olly Stone for the matter of fact. The fact that Wood and Archer have already established themselves as a prime option Down Under with their staggering (dagger-like) in South Africa, it only leaves them with limited seats. One of Stuart Broad or James Anderson certainly is going to be seated next to the young-gen English bowlers. Given that, they offer pretty much everything, the selectors would be inclined to pick Stone over the Birmingham man.

Olly Stone has everything that is lacking in Woakes, a good bouncer, handy pace (not on par with Archer anyway) and a very good average. His pace, at over 90mph, can be rattling and in the presence of such an attack, England’s naivety of writing Christopher Roger Woakes name with a black marker on a whiteboard would leave them in a major coup, putting them back to square one on their mission to conquer Australia.