Tickets bought will be valid if Australia hosts T20 World Cup in 2021, clears ICC
Today at 10:13 AM
On Monday, ICC following its announcement of postponing the T20 World Cup cleared the air surrounding the tickets bought, admitting that it would be valid if Australia hosts the competition in 2021. However, the ICC also was quick to reveal that refund would be in play with a different host country.
Whilst the confusion surrounding the future of the T20 World Cup came to an end on Monday, ICC had another ringing question from the fans and the stakeholders, regarding the tickets. With the original schedule of the competition earlier slated for an October start, Cricket Australia (CA) through its varying channels had already sold a bulk of the tickets. However, with the postponement, there was a wide range of questions regarding the sold tickets.
ICC, clarifying the same, revealed that if the T20 competition continues to be played Down Under in 2021, the tickets bought by the fans for the 2020 edition would be valid. On the contrary, however, if the event is moved to India in 2021, then the tickets that are sold would result in a full refund for the ticket holders.
"Ticket holders are welcome to retain their tickets, noting, if Australia hosts in 2021, tickets will remain valid for fans who have already bought and will be automatically updated to reflect the new dates," said ICC, reported TOI.
And if the competition returns to Australia in 2022, the tickets that are bought for the 2020 edition would be returned for a full refund, that would be processed automatically.
"If Australia hosts in 2022, for tickets already bought a full refund will be processed automatically," ICC stated in a series of FAQs.
