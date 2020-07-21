T20 World Cup postponement will help CSA revise our FTP, admits Jacques Faul

Following ICC’s decision to postpone the T20 World Cup, Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul has admitted that the timely decision will help them revise their Future Tours Programme. Faul was also quick in revealing that an exciting future awaits the CSA stakeholders.

Several cricketing boards and members were awaiting the ICC’s decision on the T20 World Cup, in order to rejig their cricketing calendar, which was affected by the long-standing threat of COVID-19. However, after ICC’s decision to postpone the T20 competition on Monday, CSA’s acting Chief Executive Jacques Faul has admitted that the well-awaited decision from the apex cricketing world will help CSA to revise their Future Tours Programme (FTP).

Just before the pandemic’s effect kicked-in, South Africa were involved in a three-match ODI series against India. However, since then cricket has only returned in the rainbow nation with the three-team cricket competition last week.

"These decisions provide just the clarity we need not only to revise our own Future Tours Programme but to see that our Proteas Men and Momentum Proteas Women have the best possible preparation for in these important tournaments," CSA Acting Chief Executive Dr. Jacques Faul said in an official statement, reported TOI.

Additionally, Faul also ensured the varying stakeholders of South African cricket that the CSA is planning an exciting future both at the domestic and international level. However, it is yet to see if their series against India would go through, with India being one of the most affected countries with the COVID-19 virus and travel restrictions still in place.

"A number of series for both our Proteas Men and Women have had to be postponed because of the coronavirus and I would like to assure all our stakeholders that we are planning for an exciting future both at the international and domestic level," he added.