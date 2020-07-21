Shai Hope and John Campbell’s form would be discussed before Third Test selection, admits Phil Simmons

After both Shai Hope and John Campbell failed to perform at Old Trafford, Phil Simmons has admitted that their form and potential changes would be discussed before the third Test. He also credited the bowlers for their form but admitted that batsmen must do better after being exposed.

Barring four batsmen in the form of Shamarh Brooks, Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Braithwaite and Roston Chase, West Indies’ batting lineup has been shaky at the best. In specific, the form of Shai Hope and John Campbell has clearly left the management unimpressed, with just 109 runs between them in the four innings.

Addressing the concerns with the batting display, Phil Simmons admitted that Hope and Campbell’s form and their place would be surely discussed before the series decider at Old Trafford. He also bashed the batsmen for not converting the half-centuries into a big score, which he believes cost Windies the second Test.

"[Campbell and Hope's form] is something that we have to discuss over the next couple of days, and make a decision as to which direction we go there. You're right, they haven't fired, so we've got to take that into consideration, Simmons said, reported ESPNCricinfo.

"We've had five or six half-centuries [in this Test] and no conversion. It's something that we've been talking about a lot, and no one has taken up that opportunity in this game, yet again. It is disappointing,” he added.

While crediting the English batsmen for carrying on and scoring big hundreds, Simmons credited the bowlers for doing their job. However, he called the batsmen to stand up in the third Test at Old Trafford if the Windies are looking at retaining the Wisden Trophy.

"It's critical that our batsmen carry on and make big hundreds. [Ben] Stokes made 176, what's-his-name [Dom Sibley] 120-odd. Our batsmen need to make hundreds, because our bowlers have been doing their job. Now the batsmen need to stand up and do what they have to for West Indies cricket."