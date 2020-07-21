IPL 2020 to be held in UAE, BCCI have applied for government permission

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced that the Men T20 World Cup was officially called off amid the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The ICC mega event was initially supposed to be held down under starting on October 18. While the T20 World Cup has been cancelled, the BCCI has decided to go ahead with the IPL 2020 this year with the September-October window being their preferred choice. According to ANI News, IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel, on Tuesday, confirmed that the BCCI would go ahead and host the T20 league in UAE given the current situation in India.