IPL 2020 to be held in UAE, BCCI have applied for government permission

IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel has confirmed that the thirteenth edition of the marquee T20 League is to be held in UAE amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The BCCI have sought the government’s permission on the same and further discussions will be held during the GC meeting.
The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Monday, announced that the Men T20 World Cup was officially called off amid the coronavirus-induced pandemic. The ICC mega event was initially supposed to be held down under starting on October 18. While the T20 World Cup has been cancelled, the BCCI has decided to go ahead with the IPL 2020 this year with the September-October window being their preferred choice. According to ANI News, IPL Governing Council Chairman Brijesh Patel, on Tuesday, confirmed that the BCCI would go ahead and host the T20 league in UAE given the current situation in India.
“IPL 2020, that was postponed due to coronavirus, will now be held in the UAE. We have applied for the government's permission. We will discuss the further course of action in IPL General Council,” Brijesh Patel was quoted as saying by ANI.
Earlier, on Tuesday, Patel also revealed that the BCCI would be seeking the government’s permission to go ahead with the IPL and the scheduling of the tournament would be discussed as the IPL GC meet in 7-10 days.
