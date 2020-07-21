Ben Stokes trumps Jason Holder to become No.1 all-rounder

The ongoing three-match Test series between England and West Indies marked the resumption of international cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Windies sealed a 4-wicket win in the first Test, with Jason Holder bagging 6 wickets in the first innings, England bounced back with a 113-run victory in Manchester. England vice-captain Ben Stokes, Player of the Match in the 2nd Test, scored a 176 and quickfire 78 to take England to a comfortable win in at Old Trafford. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad produced two three-wicket spells across two innings to add to chances of England’s win.