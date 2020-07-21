Ben Stokes trumps Jason Holder to become No.1 all-rounder
Today at 3:24 PM
English Test vice-captain Ben Stokes, who was awarded the Player of the Match in Manchester, has trumped Jason Holder to become the No.1 ranked all-rounder in the longest format with 497 points. The West Indies captain, with 459 points, has jumped down one place to the second spot.
The ongoing three-match Test series between England and West Indies marked the resumption of international cricket amid the COVID-19 pandemic. While the Windies sealed a 4-wicket win in the first Test, with Jason Holder bagging 6 wickets in the first innings, England bounced back with a 113-run victory in Manchester. England vice-captain Ben Stokes, Player of the Match in the 2nd Test, scored a 176 and quickfire 78 to take England to a comfortable win in at Old Trafford. Veteran pacer Stuart Broad produced two three-wicket spells across two innings to add to chances of England’s win.
Stokes also bagged 9 wickets so far in this series. With these performances, Stokes became the No.1 ranked all-rounder in Tests, trumping Jason Holder, with 497 points. The Windies captain was ranked No.1 in January 2019 for his all-rounder performance against England in Barbados, wherein he had scored his maiden double-century.
The three-match Test series is now levelled at 1-1 with the third match starting on July 24 at the same venue.
