Ben Stokes is Mr Incredible, sky’s the limit for him, credits Joe Root

Calling Ben Stokes ‘Mr Incredible,’ following his all-round show against Windies in the second Test, Joe Root has credited the all-rounder’s performance citing that the sky is the limit. He also added that Stokes is at his peak and stated that everyone should enjoy his performances.

After his match-winning display at Old Trafford, Joe Root hailed Ben Stokes’ performance as one of the best he has seen, calling him Mr Incredible. In England’s 113-run victory against West Indies to level the series, Stokes’ contribution was immense, scoring a patient 176 in the first innings on the back of 487 minutes at the crease which propelled the home side to a total of 469 runs after 162 overs.

Whilst he was their best batsman in the first innings, he switched his role in no time, with the wicket of Windies opener Kraig Braithwaite which helped the home side get into the tourists’ batting lineup. In the second innings, unusually Stokes was promoted to the top of the order, where he put on a T20-like masterclass innings with England needing quick runs.

His 78 runs came in no time, off 57 deliveries as the hosts set the tourists a target of 312 runs on the last day’s play. All was not done for Stokes, as he went on to pick two wickets to round off a dominating display.

"He's Mr Incredible. I suppose. I certainly think he can keep performing at this level. I think the sky's the limit for him really," Root told reported, reported TOI.

On top of that, English skipper Root also credited Stokes’ multi-gears, which allows the team to keep getting better. However, the Sheffield man did not let go off unleashing an array of compliments for the Durham all-rounder, who he hailed as being at the peak of his international career. Root also stated that the fans have to savour every moment and appreciate the all-rounder without trying to pump too much of his tyres.

"If he continues to read situations the way he is, and keeps the confidence that he's playing with at the moment, there's no reason why we can't continue to see such brilliant performances as we have done this week, and over the last 12 months really. I think everyone understands that we are watching a player at the peak of his powers, at the peak of world cricket, delivering time and time again. We have to savour that, we have to appreciate that and understand that we are, without trying to pump his tyres too much, in the presence of greatness," he concluded.