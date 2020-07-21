BCCI to seek Indian government approval; governing council to meet soon for scheduling of IPL

IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel has revealed that the scheduling of the league will be discussed in 7 to 10 days and the BCCI would also seek the government’s approval on the same. The International Cricket Council, on Monday, announced that the Men’s T20 World Cup has been called off.

With the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup officially called off by the ICC, the BCCI would now have to schedule the thirteenth edition of the IPL upon receiving permission from the Indian government. The 2020 edition of the marquee T20 league, which was originally scheduled to begin on March 29, was indefinitely postponed by the BCCI amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

IPL GC chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed, on Tuesday, that the BCCI would be seeking the government’s permission to go ahead with the IPL and the scheduling of the tournament would be discussed as the IPL GC meet in 7-10 days. Patel also added that the venue for the IPL, whether it would be India or UAE, would be finalized according to the situation in September.

"The Governing Council meeting is expected in 7-10 days' time. There will be discussions on the scheduling of the tournament and we will also look at the operational aspect," Patel told ANI.

"We will continue to look at the coronavirus situation till September, then we will decide whether we host the tournament in India or the UAE. We have to take the permission of the government as it is mandatory," he added.

As being speculated, the September-November window is most likely to be BCCI’s choice for the IPL, the venue for which could well be the UAE given it’s staged outside India.