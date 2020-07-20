Want Rishabh Pant to be the best batsman for his calibre, expresses Suresh Raina

Yesterday at 9:06 PM
Veteran Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina has expressed that he wants the best for Rishabh Pant, who according to him, is a ‘top guy’ with great calibre. The two Indian batsmen have resumed training, together, and they were seen in a session together at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.
As the nationwide lockdown in India was lifted, cricketers resumed training at their local institutions. Now, Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant were seen training together in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in order to get back to the rhythm with international cricket returning.
The two India batsmen have been practising at Raina's training facility for more than a week now and the 22-year-old wicketkeeper admitted that the veteran CSK batsman, who is second-highest run gross in the IPL, has been sharing cricketing insights with him. The 33-year-old southpaw, on Monday, meanwhile, also shared that he wants 'top guy' Pant to be at the top of his game.
"It's good to start practicing right now. Trying to improve every day, making use of the time now. It got wasted for 5-6 months. Let's hope we start playing cricket soon and we are going to do well for the country," Pant was quoted as saying by TOI.
"He (Pant) is a top guy. I want him to be who he is. I just want him to be the best batsman for his calibre," Raina told Rupha Ramani on CSK's handle.
Raina was one amongst many other CSK players who trained with MS Dhoni at Chepauk in March before the Covid-19 pandemic brought an abrupt halt to the sport.
