Want Rishabh Pant to be the best batsman for his calibre, expresses Suresh Raina

The two India batsmen have been practising at Raina's training facility for more than a week now and the 22-year-old wicketkeeper admitted that the veteran CSK batsman, who is second-highest run gross in the IPL, has been sharing cricketing insights with him. The 33-year-old southpaw, on Monday, meanwhile, also shared that he wants 'top guy' Pant to be at the top of his game.