    Twitter reacts to Roston Chase’s catastrophic leave resulting in Broad trapping him plumb in front

    Twitter reacts to Roston Chase’s catastrophic leave resulting in Broad trapping him plumb in front

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:28 PM

    They say, in Cricket, there are two types of leaves. The first one is the kind that we’ve been accustomed to thanks to the likes of Steve Smith and Labuschagne. And the second one, erm, was displayed today by Roston Chase, whose error in judgement resulted in Broad trapping him plumb in front.

    It wouldn’t be an overstatement to call Roston Chase an ‘England specialist’. For starters, with the bat, he has a century and two fifties to his name against the Three Lions and with the ball, he has taken 33% of all his Test wickets against them. Only three days ago he claimed his third five-fer in Test cricket and his second against England.  

    So naturally, with him having registered scores of 47, 37 and 51 in the first three innings in this series and with the side needing to bat out the day to save the Test, the Windies pinned all their hope on the right-hander. And for 18 balls, the all-rounder was doing a fine job. If not scoring runs, Chase was, at least, taking time away from England. But what happened on his 19th ball left himself so disappointed that he stormed to the dressing room without even turning back. 

    On the final ball of the 15th over, with the Windies still needing to bat out more than 65 overs to save the Test, Stuart Broad, who had already claimed two wickets, steamed in, soaring with confidence, and delivered a good-length delivery that nipped back into the batsman. But having clipped the previous ball from Broad to the boundary, Chase, this time around, bafflingly decided to ‘leave’ the delivery, only for it to deviate sharply and strike him on his pads, in front of the stumps. Given Chase offered no shot, there was no reason for the umpire to worry about ‘impact’, and thus, in no time, the right-hander was ruled out. 

    Disappointed with his own, baffling decision to ‘leave’ the ball, Chase turned around and stormed back to the pavilion without even thinking about a review. Eventually, his decision turned out to be wise as hawk-eye showed that the ball would have clipped off-stump.

