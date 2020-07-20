Twitter reacts to Ollie Pope producing extraordinary self-assisted one-handed stunner to hand England victory

For the second day running, England’s Ollie Pope took an otherworldly catch at forward short-leg, but this one ended up helping England level the series. After Kemar Roach flicked the ball at pace towards him, Pope first tapped the ball in the air, before diving forward to complete a stunning catch.

Oh boy, has Ollie Pope been spending a lot of time with Ben Stokes? For the second day running, the rising star took what was an unbelievable catch, fielding at forward short-leg, and this could very well be branded as the catch of the series.

With the pitch crumbling and batting becoming increasingly difficult on Day 5, the Windies batsmen succumbed to the constant pressure exerted by the English bowlers, but still, somehow, they managed to take the game to the final hour. After Ben Stokes dismissed Alzarri Joseph, Windies were reduced to 192/9, but England suddenly found the last wicket hard to come by as the duo of Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel batted with determination. But thankfully for the hosts, though, Dom Bess and Ollie Pope ensured that there wasn’t going to be any nervy moments in the final hour.

On the first ball of the 71st over - the first ball of the final hour - young off-spinner Dom Bess, who had picked the crucial wicket of Holder, spun a ball into the right-hander Roach, who looked to flick it towards the on-side. Roach flicked the ball at pace and in real-time, despite there being a short-leg fielder, the ball looked like it was headed to safety. Well, then entered Ollie Pope.

Standing at forward short-leg, Pope, who already took an outstanding catch at the same position to dismiss Joseph on Day 4, pocketed what could be described as the catch of the series. With the ball coming towards him at pace, Pope tried to clinch it on the first attempt, but, instead, by doing so, he ended up taking the pace of it. The ball then ballooned up in the air and went further away from the youngster - and looked like it was going to land safe - but remarkably, the 22-year-old produced an outstanding, athletic dive to grab the ball with his right hand.

The catch handed England a 113-run victory and helped them level the series and the English players were quick to mob Pope, who was the immediate man of the moment.

What a catch! Brilliant 👏🏻

Ollie pope with a cracking catch to win the game #eng #wi — ollie long (@ollie_long93) July 20, 2020

What a religious ending.

With a Papal Blessings

Ollie Pope pulling off a catch which was almost spilled — Jose Puliampatta (@JosePuliampatta) July 20, 2020

Absolute stunner to end the game!

Ollie pope with a cracking catch to win the game #eng #wi — ollie long (@ollie_long93) July 20, 2020

Like a bird in the air and a great catch.

Brilliant rebound catch by Ollie Pope. pic.twitter.com/9XRDd0Wun3 — Jeremy Blackmore (@Jeremy_2566) July 20, 2020

What a performance today at Old Trafford!

Great test match, and what a fabulous catch from Ollie Pope to finish proceedings. Very well played both teams.#ENGvsWI — Nick Short (@nickfshort) July 20, 2020

Great catch by Ollie Pope to finish off a decent day at the office for England and a very good test victory. Only concern is possible injury to Stokes at the end. #ENGvsWI #bbccricket — Chris Adams (@cp_adams) July 20, 2020

Happy faces by the end of the day!

Ollie Pope 🤝 taking the winning catch on Day 5



What a win 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — AJL (@Adam_LeeAfc) July 20, 2020