Twitter reacts to Ben Stokes running to long-off to save boundary despite being the bowler

Every time you watch him, Ben Stokes does something inhuman and supernatural that normal human beings simply cannot even think of replicating, let alone try. We’ve been so spoiled by Ben Stokes the batsman that the achievements of Ben Stokes the bowler and Ben Stokes the fielder often goes either unnoticed or under-appreciated. And today at Old Trafford, moments before tea, Stokes turned into a superhuman for a good few seconds to prove his commitment and leave the viewers astonished.

On the first ball of the 42nd over, with Jermaine Blackwood and Shamarh Brooks in the middle of a fine 100-run partnership, Stokes, tireless as ever, ran in to execute the ‘around-the-wicket, aimed at the body’ tactic that he’d been using for the preceding six overs of his spell. This time around, though, he got his line wrong and this enabled the batsman, Blackwood, to punch the ball down the ground. The field set-up meant that there were no fielders in front of square and thus the ball looked like it was headed towards the long-off boundary; especially without any protection down there.

However, realizing that he had no fielders past the non-striker to stop the ball from going to the boundary, Stokes, who was bowling his eighth straight over, astonishingly decided to put on his running shoes and chase the ball all the way to the long-off boundary. Eventually, he got to the boundary line, put in a desperate dive and even kept the ball in play, but much to his dismay, his efforts went in vain as the batsmen ran four runs. But regardless of the outcome, it was one hell of an effort from the man who seems to be, with every passing day, pushing the ‘ridiculousness’ bar.