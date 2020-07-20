India-Australia rivalry at par with Ashes, reckons Brett Lee

Every cricket fan wholeheartedly remembers how Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine’s babysitting banter had made their New Year’s 2019. Soon after the new year struck, Kolhi’s Team India emerged victorious in the four-match Test series down under. With India scheduled to tour Australia this summer, in December for four Test matches, former Australian cricketer Brett Lee stated that he feels that the India-Australia rivalry is the best in the world, on par with the Ashes.

“The tour is so important. Anytime that India gets the chance to tour Australia or vice versa. It always was Australia versus England in the Ashes. That was always the pinnacle. I do believe now that this (India vs Australia) is definitely at par. When Australia play India in a Test series, that's definitely right up there with the best competition to watch and the best rivalry. There's definitely no love lost, but the two nations appreciate the cricket which they play,” Lee told Timesoifindia.com.

“In the situation that we've been through with COVID-19, I think everyone has been in their house for a number of months. If there is some way that we can get cricket played in Australia, which I'm sure that we can, in a number of months' time, I think it's really really important for world cricket. It's very important for Australian cricket, but also, it's important for the players. The players (India and Australia) love playing against each other. I see this being the silver lining of what's been a pretty dark, low end of summer and winter for us. Obviously for you guys too. But it's been a horrible time in the world and I know we can't change the deaths, we can't change what has happened, but hopefully, playing sports will put a smile on people's faces,” Lee added.