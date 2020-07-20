ICC postpones ICC Men’s World T20 2020

The International Cricket Council, on Monday, officially announced that the 2020 Men’s T20 World Cup has been postponed amid COVID-19 pandemic. The said decision was long awaited by the BCCI since the fate of the Indian Premier League heavily depended on the ICC event that was scheduled for October.

The IBC, which is the commercial subsidiary of the ICC, on Monday’s meeting, finalised on the official postponement of the 2020 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup edition. The subsidiary also revealed that the windows for the succeeding three ICC men’s events in order to provide a clearer picture of the cricket calendar amid the COVID-19 crisis. According to ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, the plan was finalised by the governing council keeping the ongoing crisis in mind.

“We have undertaken a comprehensive and complex contingency planning exercise and through this process, our number one priority has been to protect the health and safety of everyone involved in the sport. The decision to postpone the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup was taken after careful consideration of all of the options available to us and gives us the best possible opportunity of delivering two safe and successful T20 World Cups for fans around the world,” ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said, according to the official ICC website.

“Our Members now have the clarity they need around event windows to enable them to reschedule lost bilateral and domestic cricket. Moving the Men’s Cricket World Cup to a later window is a critical element of this and gives us a better chance of maintaining the integrity of the qualification process. This additional time will be used to reschedule games that might be lost because of the pandemic ensuring qualification can be decided on the field of play.

“Throughout this process we have worked closely with our key stakeholders including governments, Members, broadcasters, partners and medical experts to enable us to reach a collective decision for the good of the game and our fans. I would like to thank everyone involved for their commitment to a safe return to cricket.”

According to the official website of the ICC, the windows for the Men’s events are:

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be held October – November 2021 with the final on 14 November 2021

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will be held October – November 2022 with the final on 13 November 2022

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will be held in India October – November 2023 with the final on 26 November 2023