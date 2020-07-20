ENG vs WI | It was no good walking away with a draw in Manchester Test, admits Ben Stokes

"[Injuries?] I'm fine. The body started to get quite stiff. I said to Broady that I was feeling quite stiff, what do you reckon, and he said stop. [Long spells?] I'll give everything to the team, whatever's asked of me. We've found a method within our attack to be aggressive when things aren't happening. It dries it up, the batsmen don't have anywhere to go. I'll always do whatever's asked of me. In the first innings it just came about, with us having success with that in the past we can resort to it quite quick. It gets batsmen out of their comfort zone when you have six balls banged into the wicket. I'd say we're quite successful with it,” said Stokes while receiving the Man of the Match award, reported ESPN Cricinfo.