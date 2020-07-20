Cannot see Hardik Pandya playing Australia Test series, opines Aakash Chopra

Renowned commentator and expert Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that he cannot picture any scenario in which all-rounder Hardik Pandya takes the field in the first Test against Australia at the Gabba in December. Chopra cast his doubts over Pandya’s fitness to be able to play the longest format.

Despite having made his Test debut back in 2017, Hardik Pandya, over the course of the last three years, has featured in just 11 Tests, with his last appearance in the longest format for the country coming against England almost two years ago. Having come up with match-defining performances with both bat and ball - all away from home - in his short career, Pandya, since 2018, has unfortunately been marred by constant injuries which, in turn, has restricted his participation in the game to just limited-over matches.

In fact, the 26-year-old has not played a single professional game of cricket since September, having undergone back surgery that kept him out of action for over six months. Thus taking Pandya’s fragile body and lack of match fitness into consideration, renowned expert Aakash Chopra has opined that he cannot envisage a scenario where the all-rounder plays in the Test series versus Australia that is scheduled to start in December this year. Chopra, moreover, also cast his doubts over Ravindra Jadeja’s participation in the series.

"I feel neither of them might play. That is a very strong possibility. Because I feel that Hardik Pandya making it to the Test team doesn't look possible to me currently. That is because he has a back injury, he has not started bowling, he has not played ODIs, he might play T20s but will you play him in Tests after playing in the IPL," Chopra said in his YouTube channel, reported Times Now.

"Is he ready for Tests and does he want to play Tests currently? First thing first, I do not envisage Hardik Pandya playing the first Test match in Australia. That is what I feel.”

Test cricket aside, Pandya has not played even first-class cricket in over 18 months, with his last red-ball appearance coming for Baroda against Mumbai back in November 2018. Thus it will in fact be a surprise if Pandya makes it to the squad, let alone the playing XI, for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy versus Australia that will kick off on December 3.