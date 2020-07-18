Twitter reacts to Thando Ntini dismantling AB de Villiers’ shoes with a pinpoint yorker

The fans were eagerly waiting for that moment to watch AB de Villiers ’ uncanny shots in the 3TC. With the Eagles score reading 54 after the start of the fifth over in their chase, the Kingfishers’ skipper handed the ball over to their youngest bowler, Thando Ntini. The 20-year-old speedster did not disappoint, with his dad, Makhaya Ntini calling the proceedings from the commentary box alongside Graeme Smith.

First up, he was right there on target, with a yorker to deliver a message to the two experienced batsmen. Both Aiden Markram and AB de Villiers were ready for the challenge, with Markram staying strong on 39 from just 20 deliveries. Markram got off the strike in the very first delivery before de Villiers stepped up at the strikers’ end.

On target, the first delivery that Thando bowled was right on target to yorking de Villiers who struggled to keep pace with the searing yorker. On top of that, it also forced the Proteas star to go on his backfoot, eventually removing his shoes from his feet. It followed up with the 20-year-old picking up the 36-year-old’s yellow shoes after he dismantled them with that precise delivery. His dad Makhaya watching from the commentary box appreciated the youngster's efforts and laughed at the series of events that transpired following the yorker.