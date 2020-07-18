Twitter reacts to Temba Bavuma initiating excellent relay effort to send Reeza Hendricks packing

After a slow start to the proceedings, there was an increasing amount of pressure on KG’s Kites to break the shackle considering only six fielders were in the ground at that point in time. Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks did exactly that when the latter hit a couple of boundaries followed by a huge six straight over the bowler's head to take the Kingfishers to 30/0 in 3 overs.

However, things didn’t line up smoothly after that when Reeza Hendricks wanted to contribute to his partner’s madness by taking on Beuran Hendricks. In the process, he sent a ball to deep backward point where Temba Bavuma, who was appointed the captain in the absence of Quinton de Kock , was stationed.

Bavuma was on his toes and after picking the ball, he didn’t waste a second to throw the ball to the business end where Reeza and Malan were trying to steal a couple. The keeper then ensured the ball was picked right from the position it arrived and was deflected in a stunning fashion to take down the stumps. The relay effort was so good that it would be difficult to imagine that these players hadn’t played any professional matches in months.