Twitter reacts to Temba Bavuma initiating excellent relay effort to send Reeza Hendricks packing

Today at 3:50 PM
As cricket returned to South Africa in a different avatar, with innovative 3TC Cricket, there was no shortage of pure cricketing action too. Temba Bavuma, known to be a fine fielder, initiated a fantastic relay effort from deep and with the help of keeper that stunned Reeza Hendricks.
After a slow start to the proceedings, there was an increasing amount of pressure on KG’s Kites to break the shackle considering only six fielders were in the ground at that point in time. Janneman Malan and Reeza Hendricks did exactly that when the latter hit a couple of boundaries followed by a huge six straight over the bowler's head to take the Kingfishers to 30/0 in 3 overs.
However, things didn’t line up smoothly after that when Reeza Hendricks wanted to contribute to his partner’s madness by taking on Beuran Hendricks. In the process, he sent a ball to deep backward point where Temba Bavuma, who was appointed the captain in the absence of Quinton de Kock, was stationed.
Bavuma was on his toes and after picking the ball, he didn’t waste a second to throw the ball to the business end where Reeza and Malan were trying to steal a couple. The keeper then ensured the ball was picked right from the position it arrived and was deflected in a stunning fashion to take down the stumps. The relay effort was so good that it would be difficult to imagine that these players hadn’t played any professional matches in months.
July 18, 2020
Someone explain me abt #3TCricket 😣— Vaishnavi. (@Vaishuu20) July 18, 2020
Sibley's 100 from 300 balls was more exciting than this #3TCricket— The Unpopular Opinionist (@TheUOpinionist) July 18, 2020
What total shite. Just why? #3TCricket— Elliot J. Cornish (@ElliotJCornish) July 18, 2020
#3TCricket ka rules kisiko samajh aaye to bata dena.— Arnab Bhattacharyya (@Being_AB23) July 18, 2020
Forget about the pandemic, you know something is wrong with 2020 when you see 3 teams playing a single match of cricket #3TCricket #SolidarityCup— Sudip Saha (@SudipSa96) July 18, 2020
Legend Temba Bavuma got masks on his chin to save his beard from the sunlight #3TC— arfan (@Im__Arfan) July 18, 2020
No matter the format, Temba Bavuma can run you out.#3TCricket #3teamcricket— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) July 18, 2020
Bavuma is a great fielder— Is Yours Gold 🔴🏆? (@PyrroleSindelo) July 18, 2020
Bavuma can THROW— baby driver🏎💨 (@Ofentseeee) July 18, 2020
