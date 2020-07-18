 user tracker image
    Twitter Reacts to Shannon Gabriel missing easy run-out after Broad shows no intent to dive

    Shannon Gabriel's fluffed run-out opportunity triggered Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:59 AM

    As Dom Bess hit one through deep mid-wicket, the batsman asked his partner for a second and Stuart Board rushed back to take the double but as Gabriel got hold of the ball, Broad showed no intent to dive. Broad was yards away but got lucky as Gabriel tossed the ball on to the stumps and missed it.

