Twitter Reacts to Shannon Gabriel missing easy run-out after Broad shows no intent to dive
Today at 9:59 AM
As Dom Bess hit one through deep mid-wicket, the batsman asked his partner for a second and Stuart Board rushed back to take the double but as Gabriel got hold of the ball, Broad showed no intent to dive. Broad was yards away but got lucky as Gabriel tossed the ball on to the stumps and missed it.
Ooohh bhaiii!!🤦🏽♂️🤦🏽♂️— faceplatter49 (@faceplatter49) July 18, 2020
.
.
.#ENGvsWI #WIvENG #videocredits @englandcricket #sonysix #airtel pic.twitter.com/a27aj2xo3w
Shannon Gabriel just missed the mother of all run out misses. #ENGvsWI— Nitin Naik (@toi_nitinnayak) July 17, 2020
Lyon be like: Hold my Beer bro
Shannon Gabriel looked more like Lyon on that run out!— Jamie Henderson (@HendersonJamie) July 17, 2020
14 runs ago shannon gabriel could have had this fucking man run out but no he is a cunt....then roach would come and drop the man— Aladdin (@MagiCarpeRider) July 17, 2020
Shannon Gabriel has had an absolute stinker of a match so far. That should have been a run out.— Den 🇬🇾 🇯🇲 🇬🇧 (@LePhantomDennis) July 17, 2020
Hahaha!
You just do not run out Stuart Broad. Or maybe he is afraid to be made nightwatchie once the first wicket falls?— Thilo Fob (@sourbeerdough) July 17, 2020
Even after watching him doing that?
I'm a big fan of Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach. Really like the way they go about their business. #ENGvsWI— Jack Serle (@jackserle) July 17, 2020
Hi @SkyCricket @Athersmike @nassercricket @robkey612. Why does no one ever mention back foot no balls? There are quite a few in a game that are not called. Here is Shannon Gabriel bowling one earlier today. pic.twitter.com/AV5zrXMlub— Darren Taylor (@DazRTaylor) July 17, 2020
