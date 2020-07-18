Reports | Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe, Raju Kulkarni shortlisted for MCA CIC

Mumbai Cricket Association Apex Council have shortlisted former India internationals Lalchand Rajput, Sameer Dighe, and Raju Kulkarni for the Cricket Improvement Committee. The CIC will be responsible for cricket-related appointments including the coach and selectors of all the cricket teams.

As BCCI Apex Council sat together on Friday to take a call on a lot of important matters, including the IPL, the Mumbai Cricket Association had their meeting yesterday as well regarding the resumption of training activities in Mumbai. During the same meeting, it has also been decided that there would be a new CIC in place which would take the role of selecting coach and selectors of all the senior, age-group and women’s cricket teams.

"Now their consent will be obtained on whether they want to be part of the committee. If they give their consent, we will accordingly send them letters," the Apex Council member said after the Council meeting.

While Chief Executive Officer (CEO) C.S. Naik’s services coming to an end, the Apex Council decided that they would continue with him as the executive secretary after his contract as CEO ends in October this year.

The discussion of bringing cricket back to the state once again was discussed in the meeting and even though Mumbai is the epicentre of the pandemic in India. There are discussions regarding conducting camps in a secure, behind the door facility to let the rustiness go off.

"We will follow all the guidelines of the state (Maharashtra) government and won't resume any activity till we have permission from them. Also, we will see what the BCCI decides, and then accordingly plan out tournaments," the official added.