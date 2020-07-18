Reports | BCCI to put a hold on domestic cricket till December

There have been a lot of ifs and buts in Indian cricket, with the board yet to arrive on a final decision regarding the 13th season of Indian Premier League . While the United Arab Emirates are the front-runner to host a season of IPL this time, it is sure that domestic cricket, thanks to the logistical challenge that comes with it, will be pushed to the back-burner.

The Indian Express reported that the apex council took the decision on the face of deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country and especially in the metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. 38 teams taking part in the largest domestic cricket competition in the world makes it a challenge by itself which has pushed the BCCI to take the decision.

It has also been decided that the additional tournaments like Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and age-group Challengers series that complement the major ones like Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be scrapped this year. In what is a major setback for the host broadcaster, no international games will be played in India this year but if the BCCI manages to host the IPL somehow, even abroad, it would mean a reduction of losses.