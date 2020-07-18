 user tracker image
    Reports | BCCI to put a hold on domestic cricket till December

    Saurashtra is the defending Ranji Champion

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:09 AM

    In the Apex Council meeting on Friday, the BCCI have decided to prioritise the Indian Premier League while holding the domestic cricket until December. It has also been decided that additional tournaments like Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and Challengers series will be scrapped for the year.

    There have been a lot of ifs and buts in Indian cricket, with the board yet to arrive on a final decision regarding the 13th season of Indian Premier League. While the United Arab Emirates are the front-runner to host a season of IPL this time, it is sure that domestic cricket, thanks to the logistical challenge that comes with it, will be pushed to the back-burner.

    The Indian Express reported that the apex council took the decision on the face of deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the country and especially in the metro cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai and Hyderabad. 38 teams taking part in the largest domestic cricket competition in the world makes it a challenge by itself which has pushed the BCCI to take the decision.

    It has also been decided that the additional tournaments like Duleep Trophy, Deodhar Trophy and age-group Challengers series that complement the major ones like Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy will be scrapped this year. In what is a major setback for the host broadcaster, no international games will be played in India this year but if the BCCI manages to host the IPL somehow, even abroad, it would mean a reduction of losses.

