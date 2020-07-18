Quinton de Kock set to miss 3TC game because of personal circumstances; Bavuma to captain Kites
Hours ahead of the one-off 3TC Solidarity Cup game, South African limited-overs skipper Quinton de Kock has pulled out of the game owing to ‘unforeseen personal circumstances.’ However, fellow keeper and batsman Temba Bavuma is slated to captain the Kites in his absence with Ryan Rickleton roped in.
De Kock becomes the third high profile name to back out from the contest after Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris pulled out from the tournament. The three-team tournament, CSA’s brainchild would be played later on Saturday, with several high-profile South African cricketers set to take the field. The teams are skippered by AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks and Bavuma, in a contest that would be played over 36 overs, with each team getting 12 overs cap for their batting display.
Squads
OUTsurance Kingfishers: Reeza Hendricks (captain), Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Faf du Plessis, Thando Ntini, Gerald Coetzee, Glenton Stuurman, Tabraiz Shamsi. Coach: Mignon du Preez.
Mr D Food Kites: Temba Bavuma (captain), Jon-Jon Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Ryan Rickleton. Coach: Wandile Gwavu.
Takealot Eagles: AB de Villiers (captain), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Junior Dala, Lungi Ngidi. Coach: Geoffrey Toyana.
