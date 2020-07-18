Quarantine period in Australia could help India acclimatize to conditions, feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bhuvneshwar Kumar is of the opinion that the 14-day isolation period the Indian players will undergo ahead of their four-Test series against Australia might, in fact, help them in getting used to the conditions. Bhuvneshwar also believes that it’ll be ‘fun’ to play with the pink ball in Adelaide.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic completely wiping off four full months of cricketing action, and despite the future of the World T20 that is scheduled to take place in Australia in doubt, there has, however, always been a sense of assurance within both BCCI and Cricket Australia that they would be able to play out the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that is scheduled for December. Last month, CA released an official itinerary for the entire tour and the ongoing series between England and the Windies has given further hope for both parties that they would be able to successfully play out the series without any roadblocks.

Should India travel to Australia, however, owing to strict government and health regulations, all players and staff would be needed to observe a 14-day isolation period ahead of the series, in order to curb the spread of the virus. According to India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar, this could end up being a boon, as he believes that the time spent in quarantine could very well end up helping the touring side get acclimatized to the conditions.

"Yes, it [quarantine] will help for sure in preparing better for those conditions," Bhuvneshwar told ANI in an interaction, speaking of the Australia tour.

In all likelihood, should the series go ahead, it would be India’s first official game since their outing against New Zealand in Christchurch back in February and Bhuvneshwar expressed his excitement over the prospect of having to finally play a game of cricket, and that too versus a tough opponent.

"Everyone is excited for the series between India and Australia as after a long time, there would be a game to watch and also, we would be playing against one of the toughest opponents out there," the 30-year-old said.

Bhuvneshwar, who last played a Test over two years ago, was not a part of the Indian side that won 2-1 in Australia in 2018/19, but with the side set to play their first Day/Night Test away from home in Adelaide, the 30-year-old opined that it would be fun to operate with the Day/Night Test exclusive pink-ball.

"It is going to be fun to play with the pink ball in Adelaide," the pacer said of the scheduled Day/Night Test between the two countries in Adelaide.

Furthermore, the pacer hoped for the IPL to happen this year and attested that the players would be willing to partake in the tournament irrespective of where it is hosted.

"I hope IPL happens this year, we will play anywhere in the world. I do not know when cricket will resume but everyone will be excited to come back to the ground.”