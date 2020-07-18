Jonty Rhodes had a huge impact on my fielding since childhood, states AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers has singled out his biggest inspiration in fielding as Jonty Rhodes after he watched the South African’s efforts in the 1992 World Cup against Pakistan. He also recollected how he practised Rhodes’ run-out efforts every day but never had the opportunity to recreate it during his time.

Even before the modern-day cricketers stomped themselves on the ground with smacking fielding performances, there was one certain South African figure who lit the stage up with his amazing fielding displays. Every time, the South African stepped on the field, he was sure shot expected to put on a fielding masterclass for the audience with his acrobatics. However, none could top his efforts in the 1992 World Cup against Pakistan, where a young Rhodes sprinted in from the point to dismantle Inzamam-ul-Haq’s stumps with the Pakistan batsman short of his crease.

The picture that run-out has painted has been second best to none, with even former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers inspired by that fielding display. De Villiers added that Rhodes had a huge impact on his fielding since he watched him live in 1992 against Pakistan.

“Jonty Rhodes was the standout. Once again, from a young age, he had the biggest impact. When I was 8 years old, I saw the run out live in the World Cup 1992. That had a huge impact on me,” AB de Villiers told BBC London’s Kevin Hand for Middlesex Cricket.

However, despite his fielding brilliance, de Villiers rued how he never got the opportunity in his international career to pull off a similar run out. That did not stop him from practising the run-out every day of his life, which he recollected also inspired him throughout his playing career.

“I practiced that run out every day of my life. I had grass all over, blood but I had to practice that run out. I never had the opportunity to do that run out in my career. But it still inspired me so much to do special things on the field, to take catches for the team. That’s the way Jonty played. That’s the way I always wanted,” de Villiers added.