Feels a lot more satisfying to be in the coaching side of things, states Rahul Dravid

After a 16-year-long cricketing career, Rahul Dravid has stated that he feels a lot more satisfying to be in the coaching side of things, working with youngsters in the country. He recalled that it was Kapil Dev who advised him to spend time in order to find the best opportunities after cricket.

During the fag end of his cricketing career, Rahul Dravid emerged himself to a more coaching-cum-player role at the Rajasthan Royals where he excelled. However, after his retirement, he had to make a decision regarding his future in the cricketing world, with commentary opportunities coming in at an opportune time. Whilst it would have been a lucrative offer for several former cricketers, Dravid did not fall under the same umbrella just like how distanced himself from the mainstream cricketing world.

Soon after that, he was involved in the coaching setup for the U-19 team, led by Prithvi Shaw which also went on to win the World Cup in 2018 at Mount Maunganui. Recalling that Dravid admitted that he felt a lot more satisfying to make the switch from behind the microphone to the coaching side of the game. From there on he went to take control of the Indian ‘A’ side before finally switching his role to becoming the head of the NCA.

"...the thing that gave me the most satisfaction was really being involved in the game and being connected with the boys. I really liked the coaching side of things and I got sort of involved in that when the opportunity came up to do some coaching with India A and Under-19. I thought it was a good place to start and took it up and I've really enjoyed it since. I just feel a lot more satisfying to be involved in the coaching side of things," Dravid told Indian women's team coach WV Raman on the latter's YouTube channel 'Inside Out,’ reported TOI.

However, it was the 1983 World Cup-winning skipper Kapil Dev who advised him to not commit to any offers immediately after his playing career.

"I bumped into him (Kapil) somewhere and he said 'Rahul, don't commit to doing anything straightaway, go out and spend a few years just exploring and doing different things and see what you really like'. I thought it was good advice."