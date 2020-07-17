England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 3 at Old Trafford

Dominic Sibley and Ben Stokes continued their fourth-wicket partnership, that had survived Day 1, putting pressure on West Indies, who were struggling to find a breakthrough. After England declared on 469/9 in the final session, West Indies lost one wicket taking the total to 32/1 at Stumps Day 2.

Weather report

After the first hour of play on Day 1 of the Manchester Test was marred by rain, the Day 2 proceedings were expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain in the first couple of hours, according to Accuweather. However, it turned out that the conditions were only cloudy for the first session after which the sky cleared out. And now, Day 3 is expected to be played under clear skies with very little chance of rains and only intermittent clouds. As the first session of Day 2, the first couple of hours in Day 3 could be crucial for both teams.

Pitch report

After Ben Stokes and Dom Sibley recorded a 260-run fourth-wicket stand between them, going forward, England captain Joe Root declared the innings on 469/9. The first session of play saw Windies bowlers getting completely tired out as the Sibley-Stokes partnership stood tall despite the new ball being taken. As the day progressed, the pitch turned out to be slower and offering only a minimal amount of bounce. However, as the pitch further dries out on the 3rd Day of play, it would be crucial for the English bowlers to be on the money, especially with the second new ball set to be available at some stage.

Key Batsman

West Indies - Shai Hope: West Indies’ innings has just begun and they have already lost opener John Campbell, to Sam Curran, in reciprocation to England’s 1st innings total of 469/9(d). The young No.3 batsman, who scored only 16 and 9 in Southampton, is expected to step up on day 3 for the Windies in their long trail of runs. As the day ended with Kraigg Brathwaite and nightwatchman Alzaari Joseph surviving, all eyes will be on Hope - who is also a 1xbet favourite - when he comes out to bat on Day 3.

Key Bowler

England- Stuart Broad: The 34-year-old English pacer, who was overlooked by the ECB in the first Test, would be the ‘key bowler’ on Day 3, despite him being wicketless in his five-over spell on Day 2. Indeed it was Sam Curran who bagged a breakthrough for England, by dismissing Campbell, but Broad’s experience and form would be something that could be a game-changer for England. I mean, we are all aware how Broad performs when he is on song. With a little bounce, expect Broad to do wonders on the Old Trafford pitch.

1xBet Prediction

Opener Kraigg Brathwaite (6*) remained unbeaten at Stumps Day 2 of the 2nd Test but the 1st session would again be crucial as England would be looking for a breakthrough. But having top-scored for the Windies in the first innings of the first Test, we predict the right-hander to score at least over 25 runs in the first innings come Day 3.