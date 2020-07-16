Twitter reacts to awry Gabriel's failed Shannon-ighans on Day 1
Today at 12:10 AM
Hero one day; zero the other. Sometimes 'it be like that' in sports, and on Day 1 of the Old Trafford Test, Windies speedster Shannon Gabriel realized that everyday is not Sunday. Gabriel produced a hideous display of bowling today and Twitterati lost their minds over the pacer’s inaccuracy.
Can someone gift him good lenses! :P
July 16, 2020
He looks so tired!
Has been a really tough day on the field for Shannon Gabriel.#ENGvWI— Yash 🏏🌍 (@CricFreakYash) July 16, 2020
Uh-oh, Shannon Gabriel's having a horror over - 2 wides and a no-ball in just 4 legitimate balls.#ENGvWI🏏🏴🌴#GCFromHome— Guerilla Cricket #GCFromHome (@guerillacricket) July 16, 2020
Gotta feel sad for him!
Shannon Gabriel has had a terrible time out there today. Right from the very first ball, he has struggled for rhythm.— Harneet Singh Sethi (@JAHANPANAHHH) July 16, 2020
Soon after, Jason Holder takes one superbly at second slip. But unfortunately, it is straight from a wide by Shannon Gabriel.— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) July 16, 2020
Here is how Twitter reacted to it:
Shannon Gabriel and his unconditional love for overstepping... the love story continues #ENGvsWI— ShaDan khan (@Dsarcastickhan) July 16, 2020
Poor Shannon Gabriel #ENGvWI— Thembelani (@Themb_Mazi) July 16, 2020
#PoliteEnquiries Should Steve Harmison have Shannon Gabriel done for plagiarism for stealing his "bowl it straight to second slip" routine?— Chris Ward (@yorker129_7) July 16, 2020
Shannon Gabriel has caused Sibley all sorts of issues whenever the onscreen graphics have been down, wonder if it affects Sibley's vision— Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) July 16, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.