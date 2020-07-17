Test my ability against the best in business, challenges Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has claimed that given a chance he could prove himself to the top of his abilities if pitted against the best young cricketers in the business. The Indian off-spinner, who last donned the Indian jersey in 2016, has bagged 417 Test wickets and 269 scalps in ODIs.

Harbhajan Singh might have not represented Team India in over four years but still keeps the confidence to make it to the national side. The former Mumbai Indians skipper, who turned 40 this month, challenged to pit him against the best spinners in business for him to showcase his skills. The Chennai Super Kings spinner bagged 16 wickets, averaging, 19.50, in the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League. Harbhajan further expressed his willingness to don the Team India colours again.

“If you still want to test me by pitting me for a battle of skills against those youngsters you consider best in the business, please bring it on. You can talk about age if the ball while fielding goes between your legs or your knees are gone or you have done in shoulder which is the reason you can’t give that force,” Harbhajan told PTI in an interaction.

“But yes, I have been on the field wearing those India colours for at least 800 days (playing time). I have been an achiever who doesn’t need anyone’s sympathy. But yes, if it’s about skills, bring the best in India and I am still ready.”

The veteran spinner, who made his India debut in 1998, was the captain of the Mumbai Indians side in the inaugural edition of the IPL and stayed with the franchise for almost a decade before moving CSK in 2018. When asked whether the 13th edition of the IPL would be last, the 40-year-old answered that it depends on his fitness, which he feels positive about.

“I can’t say whether this will be my last IPL. It depends on my body. After four months of workout, rest, yoga sessions, I feel reinvigorated just like 2013, when I had 24 wickets in that IPL edition,” he stated.