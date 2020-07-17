Reports | ECB set for massive County overhaul this season for bowlers

Post the pandemic, according to reports, ECB keeping in mind the fitness of the bowlers have decided to move away from regular guidelines including capping first innings over at 120. On top of that, the length of play every day would be just 90 overs, with pacers capped at 42 overs per innings.

A long delay in the start of the 2020-21 County season due to COVID-19 would now see a complete overhaul of the competition. Keeping in mind the fitness of all the players involved, bowlers specifically, the Guardian reported that ECB are changing the bowlers’ dynamics for the upcoming season.

Alongside that, the English publication also stated that the ECB are planning to include a cap over the overs faced by the team batting first, with each first innings capped at 120 overs each. On top of that, the follow-on mark moves to 200 runs from 150 to lower its chance of deployment during an encounter.

“First innings will be also capped at 120 overs each, while the follow-on mark moves from 150 runs to 200 runs to reduce its deployment. The proposed guidelines flag up the risk of “lumbar stress injury” given bowlers will be returning to action short of the minimum eight-week preparation period recommended by the International Cricket Council in May,” reported Guardian.

The long list of guidelines includes capping off every day’s play at 90 overs from the 96 over that previously existed with a pacer bowler only allowed to bowl a maximum of 42 overs.

If they do exceed the 42-over mark, there should be a three-day ‘bone recovery period’ for them before the next encounter. The quota for maximum overs changed on its head with the age of the bowler involved.

Seamers and pacers under the age of 20 would be only allowed to send down 35 overs, with the number rising to 38 for under-22s and 42 for under-25s. The County format too would see an overhaul, with each County playing five matches each over the course of clashes within three regional groups of six for a Lord’s final. However, the status of the competition is still yet to be classed by the cricketing board whilst the reports stated that it could retain its ‘first-class’ status.