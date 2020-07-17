Picking Rohit Sharma’s wicket would be dream come true, expresses Naseem Shah

Pakistan’s talented prodigy Naseem Shah while heaping compliments on Rohit Sharma, has expressed that it would be a dream come true moment for him to pick up Rohit's lwicket. The pacer also credited Steve Smith’s unorthodox batting technique and stated that getting him out for be delightful as well.

The 17-year-old youngster has already established himself as a genuine talent, with a hattrick at the age of 16 against Bangladesh earlier this year. However, when he stepped on the biggest stage at the start of his career, the road was not quite smooth when he faced the wrath of the Australian batting unit away from home.

Whilst he has transformed his career in a short span of time, he expressed that picking Rohit Sharma’s wicket would be a dream come true moment for him. However, there is a roadblock to his dream, with the pacer having only represented Pakistan in the longest format. India’s ties with Pakistan in the longest format has never materialised in the last few years, with the last Test series between the two coming in 2007-08.

“Rohit Sharma has the ability to play all types of deliveries, be it short ones or good length deliveries. His records speak for itself and picking his wicket would be a dream come true for me,” Naseem told Cricingif as quoted by the Pakistan Observer.

However, the youngster has already faced Australia in his short career, in Brisbane where he picked up the lone wicket of David Warner whilst going blank against Steve Smith. In his debut Test, the pacer ended up with figures of 1-68 before missing the second Test against Australia. The 17-year-old expressed his opinion on Smith, adding that picking his wicket too would be a good experience for the pacer.

“Steve Smith is very unorthodox in his batting technique and getting him out would be a delight for me. In the past, I have had the opportunity to bowl to him but picking his wicket would be a good experience, given his form,” Naseem added.