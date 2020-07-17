Jermaine Blackwood walked the talk with his bat at Southampton, opines Ian Bishop

Ian Bishop is of the opinion that Jermaine Blackwood has walked the talk with his bat after his second innings heroics of 95 runs helped Windies overcome England at Southampton. Recalling Blackwood’s career, Bishop credited the batsman for his sixth comeback into the Windies Test playing XI.

After his heroics against England at Southampton, Jermaine Blackwood has suddenly become the talking point of the entire cricketing town. Coming at 27/3, the responsibility was always on the Jamaican batsman to help the visitors chase down 200 in the run-chase on Day five of the first Test. Whilst he was peppered early with the short-balls, the right-hander was deadpan at the crease facing Jofra Archer and James Anderson.

It has earned him a critical appreciation from all corners, including from former Windies pacer Ian Bishop. The Former Windies speedster opined that Blackwood has finally walked the talk with his 95 in the second innings against England at the Rose Bowl. Interestingly, the pacer credited the 28-year-old’s approach to adapt and adjust to the English conditions.

"Blackwood was 5 off 20 balls in the second innings and that's very un-Blackwood like. He was prepared to spend time at the crease and do whatever necessary to succeed. He is always said that his strength of mind would be his greatest asset. He walked the talk,” Bishop told 'Cricket Inside Out' show on the ICC website.

“At 27 for 3, he showed he has the ability to change his approach. Blackwood changed his game as per the demands of the situation and that's the message for every cricketer out there --- to adjust and adapt," Bishop added.

Delving on the batsman’s past, Bishop admitted that Blackwood has had to make at least six comebacks in his short Windies career, crediting the batsman’s strength and willpower. Ahead of this series as well, Blackwood was only picked in the playing XI after Shimron Hetmyer and Darren Bravo ruled themselves out from the English tour.

“Blackwood has had to make 6 comebacks in a short career. Some of them because he was a replacement player for an injured party, some of them unjustly dropped and some of them his own making," he concluded.