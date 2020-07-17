Faf du Plessis and Rassie van der Dussen lend support for Black Lives Matter movement

After Lungi Ngidi, South African cricketers Rassie van der Dussen and Faf du Plessis have expressed their support for the ‘Black Lives Matter’ (BLM) movement and stated that they believe in equality for all. The outrageous murder of George Floyd, by American police, had led to the BLM movement.

Following the BLM movement coming to light, South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi had stated that the Proteas cricketers needed to have conversations amongst one another about the prevalent racism. 30 former South African players, including Hashim Amla, backed Ngidi for bringing the matter to the forefront and taking a stand against racism.

On Thursday, seasoned batsman Rassie van der Dussen and former skipper Faf du Plessis, both backed Ngidi and raised their voice against racism and lent their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

"I support BLM, I'm against all murders; physical, character, and cultural murders. I support equal opportunities for all. Just because I support BLM does not mean I support violence or Marxism, so I refuse to be labelled by people. Long live Africa!" - Rassie wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis took to Instagram to post a long message in support of the BLM movement and asserted that 'All lives won't matter until Black lives Matter'.

"In the last couple of months I have realized that we must choose our battles. We are surrounded by many injustices in our country that require urgent attention and action to fix them. If we wait only for the ones that attack us personally, we will always live for “my way vs your way” and that way leads us nowhere.

"So I’ve remained silent, with the intent to listen, but not respond. Slowing down my point of view, but quicker to hear the pain of someone else. I knew that words would be lacking and that my understanding is not close to where it needs to be. I surrender my opinions and take the knee as an intercessor. I acknowledge that South Africa is still hugely divided by racism and it is my personal responsibility to do my best to emphasize, hear the stories, learn and then be part of the solution with my thoughts, words and actions

"I have gotten it wrong before. Good intentions were failed by a lack of perspective when I said on a platform that - I don’t see colour. In my ignorance I silenced the struggles of others by placing my own view on it. A race problem is a human race problem, if one part of the body hurts ,we all stop, we empathize, we get perspective, we learn and then we tend to the hurting part of the body.

"So I am saying that all lives don’t matter UNTIL black lives matter. I’m speaking up now, because if I wait to be perfect, I never will. I want to leave a legacy of empathy. The work needs to continue for the change to come and whether we agree or disagree, conversation is the vehicle for change," du Plessis wrote on Instagram.

The South African players will partake in the special 3TC Solidarity Cup tournament on Saturday, July 18, and it remains to be seen if, like the English and Windies players, they, too, will show solidarity for the BLM movement by taking a knee.