England vs West Indies | Predictions for Day 2 at Old Trafford

Weather report

The first 90 minutes of play on Day 1 was ruined by the rain in Manchester as England and West set foot to the start of the 2nd Test. Rain interruption wasn’t something that the teams didn’t face during the first Test in Southampton, which all faced a Toss delay due to bad weather. After rains marred a significant amount of time in the 1st session of Day of Manchester, Day 2 is expected to be cloudy with a chance of rain in the first couple of hours. However, according to Accuweather, conditions will clear out for the rest of the day with ‘partly cloudly’ predictions.

Pitch report

England, who were asked to bat first by Jason Holder, took to the backfoot at the start of the first session as the pitch was damp and the outfield was slow due to the weather. However, the dampness of the pitch affected the Windies pacers - Shannon Gabriel and Kemar Roach - more than the batsmen. Even the good deliveries by the pacers didn’t carry to the keeper and Holder took the decision of bringing in spin, in the 14th over, in the form of Roston that helped them with a double breakthrough in the same over. However, moving ahead, the partnership between Stokes and Sibley was hard for West Indies to break. But as the pitch dries out on the 2nd Day, it would be crucial for the bowlers with the new ball.