ENG vs WI | England’s treatment of Joe Denly atrocious, believes Kevin Pietersen

Former English batsman Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at the English team management for their treatment of Joe Denly and believes that the side tied the 34-year-old’s hands by not allowing him to bat freely. Pietersen also believes that England should give Denly one more run in the side.

After playing 15 Tests in a row, Joe Denly’s unique stay in the English side came to a halt at Old Trafford on Thursday, as the veteran was dropped to accommodate a returning Joe Root. Denly, who averaged 29.53 in the 15 Tests he played, despite spending excessive amounts of time at the crease, often came under fire for failing to score big and scores of 18 and 29 in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl ended up sealing the fate of the right-hander.

However, Denly’s former teammate Kevin Pietersen has now come to his support and has blasted England for their treatment of the 34-year-old. Pietersen is of the opinion that it was ‘atrocious’ on England’s part to ask a free-flowing batsman like Denly to just face 100 balls and see off the new cherry, when he had all the shots in his armoury. Pietersen pointed at Denly’s fruitful stint with Sydney Sixers in the BBL as evidence for the same.

"The way that Joe Denly has been treated over the last two years, being told by senior management to just try and face 100 balls, is atrocious," Pietersen wrote on 'BetWay’.

"I saw what Denly did in the Big Bash a couple of seasons ago. He turned up and started whacking everybody all around Australia. The guys at my team, Melbourne Stars, couldn't believe what they were seeing.

"I played with him in the first part of his England career, too. He always looked to attack and get after the bowling. He has every shot. He's got a wonderful cover drive, he plays the pull shot, he plays the hook shot."

Pietersen, who himself had an unpleasant end to his England career, also added that he would love to see Denly get one more run in the team where he’s given the freedom to express himself. The 40-year-old noted that it was ‘abysmal’ on England’s part to weed out Denly after asking and expecting him to perform an unfamiliar role to perfection.

"I'd definitely like to see him be given the opportunity to go out and bat freely. If that doesn't work then he's not good enough for Test-match cricket. Good night," KP said.

"But you can't tell him to change his ways, just face 100 balls, and then drop him because he doesn't do it. It's truly abysmal."