BCCI likely to lose 4800 crore to Deccan Chargers

DHCL owned Deccan Chargers stunned the world as they lifted the Indian Premier League in the second season of the tournament in 2009, after finishing bottom of the table in the inaugural edition. Later in 2012, the BCCI had officially announced the termination of the Deccan Chargers franchise that had led to DCHL challenging the Indian board for the same. The matter was taken to the Bombay High court and the court had appointed retired Supreme Court justice CK Thakkar as the sole arbitrator between BCCI and DHCL.