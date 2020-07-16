Twitter reacts to rusty Shannon Gabriel channeling inner Harmison to gift England five runs

It is not rare for fast bowlers to be tight on the morning of a Test match, especially when the turnaround time between two Tests is just three days. But today at Old Trafford, Shannon Gabriel set a whole new benchmark that no bowler would ever want to meet in the coming future. After Windies won the toss and elected to bowl, naturally, all eyes were on their new-ball bowlers - Roach and Gabriel - as the overcast conditions made it look like it was the perfect time to bowl. And while Roach was bang on the money in the very first over, starting off with a maiden, Gabriel, the man of the match in the first Test, had quite the flabbergasting start.