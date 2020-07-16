 user tracker image
    Twitter reacts to rusty Shannon Gabriel channeling inner Harmison to gift England five runs

    Shannon Gabriel bowls to the field

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:11 PM

    Shannon Gabriel was the one bowler at the Ageas Bowl England simply didn’t want to face, for he was breathing fire, but today at Old Trafford, he was busy dishing out early Christmas presents. The big Trinidadian channeled his inner Harmison to gift England 5 runs on just his very second ball.

    It is not rare for fast bowlers to be tight on the morning of a Test match, especially when the turnaround time between two Tests is just three days. But today at Old Trafford, Shannon Gabriel set a whole new benchmark that no bowler would ever want to meet in the coming future. After Windies won the toss and elected to bowl, naturally, all eyes were on their new-ball bowlers - Roach and Gabriel - as the overcast conditions made it look like it was the perfect time to bowl. And while Roach was bang on the money in the very first over, starting off with a maiden, Gabriel, the man of the match in the first Test, had quite the flabbergasting start. 

    With right-hander Dom Sibley on strike, Gabriel, after sending his first ball towards the left of Shane Dowrich, forcing the keeper to dive, outdid his own absurdity on the second. With commentators passing his wayward ball one as ‘rust’, Gabriel sent out an atrocious second ball that went a couple of feet beyond the keeper, who put out a desperate full-stretch dive to his left. The ball raced off to the boundary and, in the blink of an eye, England were gifted five runs. Although Gabriel corrected his line and length soon after, the initial awry display from the big man was quite the sight. Reminiscent of Steve Harmison’s inauspicious start to the Ashes in 2007.

