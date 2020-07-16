Twitter reacts to rusty Shannon Gabriel channeling inner Harmison to gift England five runs
Today at 9:11 PM
Shannon Gabriel was the one bowler at the Ageas Bowl England simply didn’t want to face, for he was breathing fire, but today at Old Trafford, he was busy dishing out early Christmas presents. The big Trinidadian channeled his inner Harmison to gift England 5 runs on just his very second ball.
It is not rare for fast bowlers to be tight on the morning of a Test match, especially when the turnaround time between two Tests is just three days. But today at Old Trafford, Shannon Gabriel set a whole new benchmark that no bowler would ever want to meet in the coming future. After Windies won the toss and elected to bowl, naturally, all eyes were on their new-ball bowlers - Roach and Gabriel - as the overcast conditions made it look like it was the perfect time to bowl. And while Roach was bang on the money in the very first over, starting off with a maiden, Gabriel, the man of the match in the first Test, had quite the flabbergasting start.
With right-hander Dom Sibley on strike, Gabriel, after sending his first ball towards the left of Shane Dowrich, forcing the keeper to dive, outdid his own absurdity on the second. With commentators passing his wayward ball one as ‘rust’, Gabriel sent out an atrocious second ball that went a couple of feet beyond the keeper, who put out a desperate full-stretch dive to his left. The ball raced off to the boundary and, in the blink of an eye, England were gifted five runs. Although Gabriel corrected his line and length soon after, the initial awry display from the big man was quite the sight. Reminiscent of Steve Harmison’s inauspicious start to the Ashes in 2007.
Kaha phek diya yaar! :D :D
Shannon Gabriel bowling to the field 🔥🏏 #ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/ABZ8Hz5VYC— James (@Surreycricfan) July 16, 2020
Hahaha!
@wtmillard like me back in the day eh 🏏😀— Jamie Andrews (@jamieandz) July 16, 2020
That looks so weird! :|
Shannon Gabriel off which is not good for West Indies. #ENGvsWI— Zelina #1 (@bainalan05) July 16, 2020
Hooo bhai maaro mujhe!
Shannon Gabriel 🤦🏽♀️🤦🏽♀️— Villanelle Stan Account (@Ashrobbi) July 16, 2020
LOL! :D :D
Shannon Gabriel today pic.twitter.com/HLseVV5w2e— Zak Esmail (@whozak) July 16, 2020
Can't relate to anything better than this! 😀
Shannon Gabriel's first spell.#ENGvWI #Cricket pic.twitter.com/MATLbikiAg— CricBlog (@cric_blog) July 16, 2020
Shannon Gabriel going for lesser used 14 stump on the leg side tactic #thanksShannon— Jamie (@Jmitchell_kemp) July 16, 2020
He has got his own plans! ;)
What the hell is Shannon Gabriel doing? F*** man. #ENGvWI— S.T. 一番スケベ (@Mr_Sean_Taylor) July 16, 2020
Cricket FootBall Kabaddi
Basketball Hockey
SportsCafe
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.