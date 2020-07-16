This Indian team would bowl out any team in the world cheaply, feels Graeme Swann

Graeme Swann is of the opinion that this Indian team has unbelievable tricks in their armoury and they can bowl out any team in the world with surgical precision. Recalling India’s series against Windies last August, Swann stated that Jasprit Bumrah was in a mind-boggling form that series.

Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma have formed a formidable pace-bowling trio for India in the overseas conditions with Umesh Yadav providing a safety blanket of pure pedigree at home. All in all, the pace bowling unit have combined to form a net of dominance that was unheard of in India’s cricket history. Despite losses to New Zealand away earlier this year, there have been few doubts raised about them and Graeme Swann attested that by saying this Indian side can bowl any team in the world.

"I thought it was incredible and I said at the time, this Indian team right now would bowl out any team in the world cheaply with this bowling attack. The way they're bowling right now, and I stand by that it's incredible," Swann said in a chat show on Sony Ten's Pit Stop, reported Times of India.

Just after the World Cup, India had toured West Indies for a full series, when Swann happened to be there as a commentator. Bumrah used that to show his quality as a red-ball player and his hat-trick in Jamaica ended up being one of the unbelievable spells of pace-bowling in 2019. Swann lauded Bumrah for that.

"England were playing the Ashes, they wouldn't have watched it. We were there and that was an Indian team, an Indian bowling attack in unbelievable form. Jasprit Bumrah was in incredible form in that series."y