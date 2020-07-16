Reports | Sourav Ganguly quarantining at home after brother Snehasish tests positive for Covid-19

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and CAB President Avishek Dalmiya are said to be kept under home quarantine after Snehasish Ganguly, the joint secretary of CAB, tested positive for Covid-19. It is also believed that the CAB offices will remain indefinitely shut until further notice.

In what has come as a mild scare, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has reportedly now been kept under home quarantine after his elder brother Snehasish, who is the joint secretary of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), tested positive for Covid-19. The news of Snehasish testing positive comes after multiple family members of his - including his wife, mother-in-law and father-in-law - tested positive for the virus last month. According to a TOI report, however, Snehasish is "doing alright" after testing positive for Covid-19.

Avishek Dalmiya, President of the CAB, confirmed in an official statement that Snehasish was admitted to a hospital yesterday but confirmed that the elder Ganguly only felt mild symptoms.

"These are tough times. He has admitted himself yesterday at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. Wish him a speedy recovery,” Dalmiya said in a statement, reported TOI.

The CAB President further confirmed that he would abide by the rules and would be quarantining himself at home for the next few days.

"Yes, I would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per required protocol."

It is, however, believed that both Dalmiya and Sourav Ganguly won’t be tested for Covid-19, as the existing protocol requires them to show symptoms before they could get themselves tested for the virus. It is believed that the BCCI President, for the past few weeks, was working from an office near his residence.

Meanwhile, Dalmiya also confirmed that the CAB’s office will remain shut for an indefinite period of time as multiple members from the board have tested positive for Covid-19 in the past few weeks.

"The CAB had not opened after Chandan Das, who works in the civil engineering department on a temporary basis, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4. We will keep it closed indefinitely till further notice," the CAB President confirmed.