Reports | Pakistan’s Kashif Bhatti tests positive for Covid-19 in England
Today at 3:41 PM
Pakistan spinner Kashif Bhatti, who joined the Pakistan camp in the UK after returning two negative tests back home, has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19 in England. Bhatti was one among 10 Pakistan players who initially tested positive for Covid-19, but he then returned two negative results.
In the latest twist to the saga surrounding Pakistan cricketers and the novel virus that is Covid-19, left-arm spinner Kashif Bhatti has reportedly returned a positive Covid-19 result back in the United Kingdom after returning two negative results back in Pakistan. According to a Cricketpakistan report, it is believed that Bhatti is now under self-isolation, and an official confirmation on the same is expected from both the PCB and ECB.
Bhatti was one among the 10 players who had tested positive for the virus in the initial tests, and, along with Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Haris Rauf, the left-arm spinner also returned a positive result in the second round of tests. However, the 33-year-old then returned two negative results post that, and, as a result, was given permission to join the rest of the Pakistan squad in the UK along with both Haider Ali and Imran Khan, who had also returned two negative results. The news comes as a headache for the PCB as this could have a significant say in the future of their tour of England, given Bhatti was in the UK.
Owing to multiple players testing positive for the virus, the PCB flew the players on a batch-by-batch basis from Lahore to the UK, and, after reaching England, the players travelled to Worcestershire, where they underwent a 14-day self-isolation period. The players were allowed to practice in the bio-secure environment, too, and it was only on Wednesday that they traveled to Derbyshire from Worcestershire for the second leg of their training. The visitors will play 3 Tests and 3 T20Is against hosts England and the tour will kick off with the red-ball matches, with the first Test set to be played at Old Trafford from August 5.
