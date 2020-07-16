Reports | Pakistan’s Kashif Bhatti tests positive for Covid-19 in England

Bhatti was one among the 10 players who had tested positive for the virus in the initial tests, and, along with Haider Ali, Imran Khan and Haris Rauf, the left-arm spinner also returned a positive result in the second round of tests. However, the 33-year-old then returned two negative results post that, and, as a result, was given permission to join the rest of the Pakistan squad in the UK along with both Haider Ali and Imran Khan, who had also returned two negative results. The news comes as a headache for the PCB as this could have a significant say in the future of their tour of England, given Bhatti was in the UK.