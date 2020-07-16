Reports | ICC set to adopt third-umpire no-ball check full-time in international cricket

In a major development, after the shoddy umpiring in the first England-Windies Test, the ICC have decided to adopt the rule of third umpire checking no balls full-time in all formats of cricket. In the first Test, three wickets were overturned by the third umpire while checking front-foot landing.

After the BCCI first adopted the front-foot no-ball calling by the third umpire and ran it in an experimental basis in the home T20I series against Sri Lanka and Windies, the ICC used the same formula in the Women’s T20 World Cup to go with a comprehensive study in 12 ODI matches. The ICC then gave the green light for the technology to be used in the inaugural World Cup Super League which has now been postponed.

However, The Independent reported that the transformed process will be ratified by the powerful ICC Chief Executives’ Committee for all international matches irrespective of the format. Considering the fact that the playing conditions for the current World Test Championship have already been agreed, the ICC can’t change the status quo currently but the plan is in place for the next World Test Championship set to start in mid-2021.

Once the system comes to pass, the third umpire will monitor the front foot with a Hawkeye freeze-frame and with a super slow-motion replay. Once he sees a player oversteps, the TV umpire would signal the central umpire through a buzzer. The on-field official then would unfurl their arm, about eight seconds after the delivery - and the ICC believes it would be well before the bowler is back at the top of their mark.

Bringing this to context, Pakistan bowled 21 uncalled no-balls in the space of just two sessions against Australia in Brisbane as per the picture released by Seven Network broadcast. The process was actually planned in 2016 when umpire Richard Illingworth incorrectly called Doug Bracewell for overstepping, the ball that dismissed Adam Voges for seven, and the latter eventually went on to make a series-defining 239.